Watch: Harry Potter star Tom Felton sings on the streets and everyone ignores him
Tom Felton, who played Harry Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy, in 8 movies, was completely ignored by passers-by in Prague as he sang and played guitar on the streets.hollywood Updated: Jun 14, 2017 14:56 IST
Tom Felton, who became a household name after playing Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter’s nemesis in 8 films, spent an afternoon singing and playing guitar on the streets of Prague and no one recognised him.
Felton, 29, was in the town filming his new movie, Ophelia, which also stars Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley. He didn’t seem to mind as people walked by without a second glance in his direction, as he continued playing music, and occasionally chuckling.
He posted a video of his performance on Instagram on Tuesday, as well as a picture of him eating food at Barrondov Studios, where the film is being shot.
