Watch: Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone swing to Lungi Dance at xXx premiere

hollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2017 10:00 IST
PTI
PTI
Vin Diesel with Deepika Padukone during a press conference to promote their upcoming film XXX : Return of Xander Cage in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI)

Hollywood star Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone shook a leg on the actress’ hit track Lungi Dance at the premiere of their film xXx: Return of Xander Cage here last night.

The duo interacted with fans at a special musical event, which saw performance from DJ Nucleya. Deepika, who wrapped a lungi over her golden Naeem Khan gown, taught the Hollywood star a few steps of her hit track.

After the packed-musical evening, the duo headed straight to the red carpet of their film xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

The American action-adventure film had its Indian premiere here, a week before its scheduled release in the US.

On the red carpet, the duo interacted with the waiting fans, who turned up in large numbers. Vin was seen clicking selfies with his fans as he walked the red carpet.

The actor said he was thrilled to be in India and was honoured that the film premiered here first.

The evening saw many Bollywood celebrities attend the premiere of the film.

Among those present were Deepika’s rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh, her “Padmavati” co-star Shahid Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin among others.

The movie, directed by DJ Caruso, is the third film in xXx franchise and a sequel to both xXx (2002) and xXx: State of the Union (2005).

