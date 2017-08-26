 Watched a lot of footage of KKK members for Detroit: Will Poulter | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 26, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Watched a lot of footage of KKK members for Detroit: Will Poulter

The Kathryn Bigelow-directed film tackles the events of the Detroit rebellion in July 1967, that was triggered by heavy-handed policing of the city’s black population.

hollywood Updated: Aug 26, 2017 16:29 IST
Detroit is based on the events that took place in 1967.
Detroit is based on the events that took place in 1967.

Will Poulter has said that he watched clips on the Ku Klux Klan group members and white supremacists to prepare for his role in crime drama Detroit. The 24-year-old actor, who plays Krauss in the movie, said that after viewing the footage, he was scared to see how those groups believed they were right in oppressing people from other races, reported ContactMusic.

“I’ve received an education through making this film. I watched a lot of footage of KKK members and white supremacist groups for Detroit. The scariest thing about them is that they’re so righteous and convinced that they’re doing right by continuing to oppress others. There’s a racist rhetoric based on lies that has this brainwashing effect on them,” Poulter told Shortlist magazine.

The Kathryn Bigelow-directed film tackles the events of the Detroit rebellion in July 1967, that was triggered by heavy-handed policing of the city’s black population.

The film also features actor John Boyega.

more from hollywood
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you