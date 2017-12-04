 Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs to open 2018 Berlin Film Festival | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs to open 2018 Berlin Film Festival

This winter’s Berlin International Film Festival will open with a world premiere of Wes Anderson’s new animated film, Isle of Dogs.

hollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2017 16:27 IST
Isle of Dogs is Wes Anderson's second animated film, after Fantastic Mr Fox.
Isle of Dogs is Wes Anderson’s second animated film, after Fantastic Mr Fox.

This winter’s Berlin International Film Festival will open with a world premiere of Wes Anderson’s new animated film, Isle of Dogs.

Festival organizers said Monday that Anderson’s movie will open the event’s 68th edition on February 15. It features the voices of Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton among others.

Isle of Dogs is set for release in US movie theatres in March and internationally in April. It will be the first animated film to open the Berlin festival, and the fourth movie Anderson has presented in the event’s competition. Most recently, he brought The Grand Budapest Hotel to Berlin in 2014.

German director Tom Tykwer will head the jury at the festival, which runs until February 25. Other movies and jurors haven’t yet been announced.

