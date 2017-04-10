What made the 71-year-old Oscar-winner Helen Mirren pick Fast & Furious 8?

We’ve seen Helen Mirren play Queen Elizabeth II on screen, but now the actor is ready to leave her fans spellbound with yet another exciting role in The Fate of the Furious.

The 71-year-old-actor, who will next be seen in the latest installment of the Fast and the Furious saga, said that working with Vin Diesel and driving cars sounds like a perfect job for her.

She said, “Work with Vin, drive a car? That sounds like the perfect job for me. I put my little yearnings out there in the universe, and I was offered a role. I had no idea what to expect, but I would have just done anything. I was so pleased that they pried the script apart and found a little slot for me,” Mirren said with a smile.

Talking about her character in the movie, she believed that her character is “smart and strong”.

“My character is smart, strong and aware of her place in the world. To be my age in a huge action film movie with these guys, you’ve got to up your game if you want to go toe to toe with them; that’s what I wanted to communicate,” she added.

Helmed by F Gary Gray, The Fate of the Furious also stars Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez in pivotal roles.

The movie is set to release on April 12.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more