When 71-year-old Helen Mirren threatened to beat up Vin Diesel

Veteran actor Helen Mirren ‘threatened’ to beat up actor Vin Diesel if he didn’t give her a role in Fast and Furious.

Diesel has revealed how desperate the 71-year-old star was for a part in the popular film franchise, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“You know, the term action star is a relatively new concept in the history of cinema. Clark Gable in Gone With the Wind was not an action star, although he was riding a wagon with fire blazing all around him. Marlon Brando in The Wild One might be considered an action star,” Diesel told Hashtag Legend magazine.

“I wasn’t really ever conscious of it. I’ve always approached my career with the same conviction and I think that’s the hidden asset in the Fast saga.

“That’s probably why all these Oscar-winning actors have wanted to join the cast and be part of the mythology. Charlize Theron is in it. Helen Mirren, the wonderful and amazing Helen Mirren, accosted me at a Golden Globes party and basically threatened to beat me up if she wasn’t going to be in one.

Read more

“Having these actors on the films was adding another element and dimension to what some might write off as just another action movie,” he added.

This comes after Mirren said that she was “very nervous” about starring in The Fate of the Furious.

“I’m very nervous because when you’re going on to a set with people who have been doing this for (so long), basically, they all know each other,” Mirren said.

Such a joy and an honor working with Helen Miren... Happy Toretto Tursday! A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Aug 2, 2016 at 7:18am PDT

“They’ve worked together; they know what they’re doing. I’ll be, you know, the newcomer, the newbie. I think they’ll be nice to me. I hope they’ll be nice to me... I have only got one day, and I’ll probably f**k it up, oh god,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more