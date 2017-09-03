When Donald Trump demanded a role in Home Alone 2 in exchange of a shoot in his hotel

Back in 1992, Donald Trump played a six-second cameo role in the adventure/comedy movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. And now, Hollywood actor Matt Damon has spilled the truth behind the “apparent” cameo appearance.

Damon revealed the deal that Trump made to the filmmakers in exchange for the use of his Manhattan hotel for the shoot.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 46-year-actor told that President Trump will only let the crew of the film on his properties if they write him a part in the movie.

He said, “The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part.”

Director George Clooney (from left), actors Julianne Moore and Matt Damon pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Suburbicon during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, September 2, 2017. (AP)

Adding, “[Director] Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman, and the whole crew was in on it.”

“You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullshit shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ You had to call him by name and then he exits,” noted Damon.

“You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in Home Alone 2 they left it in,” he explained.

The Downsizing star also revealed that he has never met Trump in person and he clearly isn’t a fan of him.

Damon is currently promoting his new movie Suburbicon at the Venice Film Festival alongside Hollywood actors George Clooney and Julianne Moore.

