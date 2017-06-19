When Robert De Niro called Anupam Kher for lunch at his place

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro invited his Silver Linings Playbook co-star Anupam Kher for lunch on Father’s Day at his house. Kher, 62, who is currently in New York for the premiere of his international movie The Big Sick, shared his picture with the Hollywood veteran on Twitter and thanked him for the sweet gesture.

“When #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro invites you for lunch on #FathersDay to his house, you can’t eat, because your heart is in your mouth,” Kher wrote alongside a picture in which he is sitting next to De Niro.

And when #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro takes a pic where he is doing the same gesture that you are doing, it is time to faint. What an HONOUR.🙏 pic.twitter.com/GZzFbhQMUp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) June 19, 2017

Kher and De Niro also met last year during the Indian actor’s visit to the Big Apple.