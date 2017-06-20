Whiplash actor Miles Teller arrested for allegedly being drunk in public

Actor Miles Teller (of Whiplash fame) was arrested in San Diego for allegedly being drunk in public.

According to E! Online, the 30-year-old actor was taken into custody for being drunk in public over the weekend, which is a wrongdoing.

The police started questioning the actor around 12.30 am on Sunday, after he allegedly spent the night out with a group of guy friends.

The star showed some signs of being intoxicated as he was allegedly slurring his speech and was having trouble standing. He also fell on the street, when the police tried to detain him.

“At that point it was determined he was unable to care for his own well-being. [Police] placed him under arrest for being drunk in public,” noted the San Diego Police Department.

However, as the Fantastic Four star got out he addressed the report of his arrest on Twitter.

Teller wrote, “Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn’t arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime. Don’t believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern.”

Additionally, the actor posted another tweet two hours after his first posts. “I blame Shore Club.”

When people are arrested for public drunkenness in San Diego, they have the option to go to ‘Detox’ where they can sleep off their drunkenness for four hours so long as the person follows directions.

However, it is being that once Teller got to the detox centre, he was “uncooperative with staff”.

At that point, police had to arrest him for public drunkenness. He was then put in jail for four hours before being released without bail.

