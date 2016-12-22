Why did James Franco dress up as Beyonce and walk the streets?

James Franco is now probably a member of the Beyhive with his most recent ensemble replicating Beyonce’s look from her Lemonade album.

The 38-year-old actor was photographed in Los Angeles, rocking the long, yellow ruffled dress with a wig and a bandanna tied around his head, totally giving the same vibes from the Hold Up singer’s music video, reports E! Online.

In the official video, Bey brings out Sasha Fierce, her alter ego, while walking the streets with a baseball bat, destroying anything and everything in her way as she sings about a lover who does not reciprocate her feelings in the relationship.

No one exactly knows or can tell what Franco is doing in the shoot however. Reportedly, it is for an upcoming movie.

This is not the first time that the The Interview actor has channeled a musician. Just last month, he brought out his inner Riff Raff with a music video titled Only in America.

In the video, Franco dons ombre, neon hair with a grill and tattoos covering his body similar to the look sported by the 34-year-old rapper from Texas.

