 Why was Blake Lively worried when delivering her first child with Ryan Reynolds?
Apr 12, 2017-Wednesday
Why was Blake Lively worried when delivering her first child with Ryan Reynolds?

Something that Ryan Reynolds did while Blake Lively was in labour the first time made her very worried.

hollywood Updated: Apr 12, 2017 11:27 IST
Blake Lively

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their daughters James, left, and Ines during a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles in December 2016. (AP)

Hollywood actor Blake Lively was worried two years ago, when she was in labour to give birth to James, her daughter with actor Ryan Reynolds.

While playing a Fact or Fiction game with fashion designer Michael Kors, Lively said when she was in labour, Reynolds started singing the 1973 single “Let’s get it on”, making the doctor laugh, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“My husband played ‘Let’s get it on’ when I was in labour,” Lively said.

“My doctor was laughing so hard that I thought she was going to drop our baby,” she added, revealing her cause of worry.

The couple also have another daughter, Ines, who is now six months old.

