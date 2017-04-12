Why was Blake Lively worried when delivering her first child with Ryan Reynolds?

Hollywood actor Blake Lively was worried two years ago, when she was in labour to give birth to James, her daughter with actor Ryan Reynolds.

While playing a Fact or Fiction game with fashion designer Michael Kors, Lively said when she was in labour, Reynolds started singing the 1973 single “Let’s get it on”, making the doctor laugh, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“My husband played ‘Let’s get it on’ when I was in labour,” Lively said.

“My doctor was laughing so hard that I thought she was going to drop our baby,” she added, revealing her cause of worry.

The couple also have another daughter, Ines, who is now six months old.

