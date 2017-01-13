Will Aziz Ansari take on Donald Trump on SNL?

Indian origin American comedian Aziz Ansari will become the first South Asian American to host an episode of the popular American late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show, Saturday Night Live (SNL). “Excited to host SNL on 1/21. See ya then,” Ansari posted on Twitter.

Excited to host SNL on 1/21. See ya then. pic.twitter.com/geNeWJyUHH — Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) January 10, 2017

Ansari has been vocal about his distaste for US President elect Donald Trump’s immigration policy, so many are expecting him to go all out on Trump on the show.

“I think he is going to do great. I think even on Master of None he brings across the comedic perspective of what It means to be an American from an immigrant background. That perspective is crucial. I say go for it, and show no mercy, because that’s exactly what the President appears to be doing,” says comedian-actor Vir Das.

Another comedian, Rajneesh Kapoor is “proud” of Aziz Ansari hosting the show and adds “US is unlike India. Here, if you say something about the country’s leader, 50 percent of your fans will unfollow you. In the US there have been so many spoofs on Donald Trump. On the show as well, there have been many episodes that target him (Trump). And besides that, I really don’t think Aziz’ comedy is very political. Yes unlike, Russell Peters he doesn’t talk about India or the way they talk. But he talks about the American culture. Having said that, I don’t think he will shy away from saying anything about Trump, or anyone else.”

Comedian Papa CJ says hosting an episode of SNL is a “big” deal. “Regardless of your race or where you come from, I think its is a big deal for any comedian. So I don’t think, one is going to pass on the opportunity to be their best on such a big stage. I don’t think he is going to tone down or censor anything, because of Trump, or anything like that,” he says.

Comedian Neeti Palta feels that comedy is a “mirror reflection” of what’s going in the society, and says that what ever he does, he will be respected by everyone. “However, when Trump takes the Presidential oath things might be different after that,” she adds.