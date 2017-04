Will Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch team of Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron come to India?

Actor Priyanka Chopra can’t wait to be back in India only to return to the US again to set out on promotional trips for her Hollywood debut Baywatch. Will the team come to India? She says it seems “very difficult”.

Deepika Padukone brought along Vin Diesel to promote xXx: Return of the Xander Cage in India earlier this year. So, one wonders if there is a chance that the Baywatch team visits the country too.

“I don’t know yet,” Priyanka told IANS over phone from New York.

Alexandra Daddario, and Priyanka Chopra speak onstage at CinemaCon 2017 Paramount Pictures Presentation Highlighting Its Summer of 2017 and Beyond at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon. (AFP)

“It seems very difficult. I don’t think we will be doing much. We will be only doing one or two countries when it comes to travelling for Baywatch, but I don’t know yet what the marketing plan by Paramount Pictures is.

“But while I am in town, I will definitely do as much as I can. I don’t know about the rest of the team,” she added.

The upcoming American action-comedy film, featuring Priyanka as the antagonist Victoria Leeds, is based on the hugely popular television series of the same name. Directed by Seth Gordon, it features actors like Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

After a short trip of 10 days to India soon, Priyanka will have to rush back to fulfil her commitments to the project.

“I’ve to come back (to the US) again because I’ll be travelling for Baywatch,” she said.

The actor, whose Marathi film production Ventilator has recently won three National Film Awards, is looking forward to meet her friends and family members during her visit to India.

“I am very excited. It’s been a long run for Quantico 2, and I am very tired. I am just waiting to come home,” added Priyanka.

According to a source close to the actress, she will also be meeting a few filmmakers and deciding upon some Indian projects while she is here, apart from some work on her brand endorsements.

