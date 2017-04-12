Will Smith has chopped off son Jaden’s dreadlocks and we’ve never seen him happier

Hollywood star Will Smith has chopped off his son Jaden Smith’s blonde hued dreadlocks for his upcoming film Life In A Year.
The 48-year-old star took to Facebook, where he shared a funny selfie post his son’s hair transformation with him holding The Karate Kid actor’s dreadlocks on top of his head.
“Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear... maybe I should’ve used scissors,” wrote Will, alongside the picture.
Jaden will be seen in the Mitja Okorn-directed film opposite Cara Delevingne in the romantic drama.
The movie also stars Terrence Howard and Nia Long and Will is one of the producers.
