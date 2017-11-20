Will Smith is coming to India to promote his new Netflix film Bright. Here’s when

Will Smith along with co-stars Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace and director David Ayer will soon be in Mumbai as part of a world tour to promote their latest Netflix film Bright.

Directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad) and starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, and Noomi Rapace, Bright is an action-thriller that takes place in an alternate present-day South Los Angeles. The A-list team is set to tour the city on December 18, 2017.

The action-thriller, which will launch for Netflix members around the world on 22 December, is about two LAPD officers, played by Smith and Edgerton, who work to keep the streets of an alternate-reality LA safe from a sinister, dark underworld.

Events being organised are a Bright stage performance, red carpet and fan premiere at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel days before the Netflix debut.

Here’s the official logline of the film:

Set in an alternate present-day, this action-thriller directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch, writer of Training Day) follows two cops from very different backgrounds (Ward, a human played by Will Smith, and Jakoby, an orc played by Joel Edgerton) who embark on a routine patrol night that will ultimately alter the future as their world knows it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.

The Netflix film stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi. The film is directed by David Ayer and written by Max Landis. David Ayer, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless serve as producers.

