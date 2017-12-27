 Will Smith’s son Jaden wants to be in a Bollywood movie, and desis on Twitter reply with hilarious memes | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Will Smith’s son Jaden wants to be in a Bollywood movie, and desis on Twitter reply with hilarious memes

Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith on Wednesday tweeted that he wants to do a Bollywood movie, and people on Twitter pelted him with memes and GIFs of Shah Rukh Khan, Daler Mehndi and Baahubali.

Dec 27, 2017
HT Correspondent
Jaden Smith attends An Evening Honoring Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on November 30, 2017 in New York City.
Jaden Smith attends An Evening Honoring Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on November 30, 2017 in New York City. (AFP)

Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith on Wednesday tweeted that he wants to do a Bollywood movie, and Indians all over the world responded with hilarious memes and photoshopped images.

“I Wanna Be In A Bollywood Movie,” Jaden tweeted. In less than 12 hours, the tweet had been liked almost 15,000 times.

Many people replied with photoshopped images of Jaden posing on the posters of films such as Dangal, Om Shanti Om, and with GIFs of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Here are some responses:

Jaden is prone to making statements such as this on Twitter. Only a few days ago, the rapper-actor wrote that he wanted to “tour Africa”. That tweet got several GIFs of black actors in response. On December 22 he wrote, “Time For Men In Black 4 Starring Me Cause I Need Some Answers.” On the same day he also tweeted, “ET’s Are Real And Have Influenced Human Evolution For Thousands Of Years, And Will Continue To Do So,” to his over 6 million followers.

Jaden recently made his debut as a rapper with the album Syre.

