Will Smith shares first pic of Aladdin cast united: I’m over here gettin’ my Genie on

Disney Fans, Will Smith has just granted your wish. And those who used one of their three wishes to see a glimpse of Disney’s live-action Aladdin, are in luck.

Smith, who plays Genie, posted a picture of himself and cast mates Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine) and Marwan Kenzari (Jafar) on his Facebook page.

Alongside the photo, he wrote, ‘We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family. Here we go!”

The actor plays the iconic, magical character originally voiced by the late Robin Williams in the 1992 animated film.

John August (Big Fish, Corpse Bride) wrote the script and Dan Lin. Guy Ritchie is directing.

