With Rs 77600 crore in the bank, 2016 was the most successful year for Hollywood

2016 was the highest-earning year in history for movies in the US and Canada, according to new figures.

The North American box office made a record-breaking $11.4 billion (Rs 77600 crore) over the course of the year, reports box office analyst ComScore.

The company’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian credited the “incredibly diverse selection of films from every genre and of every size and scope from all the studios” for the boost. Disney scored the top three movies of the year, delighting audiences with new installments of its Star Wars and Captain America franchises, as well as the smash hit Finding Dory.

The top 10 highest-grossing films at the North American box office for the year 2016 are:

1. Finding Dory - Disney - $486.2 M (Rs 3300 crore)

2. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $408.2 M (Rs 2778 crore)

3. Captain America: Civil War - Disney - $408.1 M (Rs 2778 crore)

4. The Secret Life of Pets - Universal - $368.4 M (Rs 2506 crore)

5. The Jungle Book - Disney - $364 M (Rs 2478 crore)

6. Deadpool - 20th Century Fox - $363 M (Rs 2472 crore)

7. Zootopia - Disney - $341.2 M (Rs 2322 crore)

8. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice - Warner Bros. - $333 M (Rs 2267 crore)

9. Suicide Squad - Warner Bros. - $325.1 M (Rs 2213 crore)

10. Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Disney - $284.7 M (Rs 1934 crore)

