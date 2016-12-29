With Rs 8000 cr, Scarlett Johansson is 2016’s top-grossing actor, male or female

Scarlett Johansson has been crowned 2016’s top grossing actor according to Forbes, with her films bringing in a total of US$1.2 billion (Rs 8000 crore) worldwide.

The 32-year-old actor’ film credits this year included Sing, The Jungle Book, Hail, Caesar!, and Captain America: Civil War, but the latter -- which grossed over $1.15 billion worldwide and became the top-grossing movie of the year -- is what really boosted Johansson’s star power.

Also part of the primary cast on Captain America: Civil War, were Chris Evans (who plays the titular character in Marvel’s Captain America series), and Robert Downey Jr. (otherwise known as Iron Man), who tied for second place with US$1.15 billion grossed worldwide.

Rounding out the top five were two more actresses -- Australian Margot Robbie, who starred as Harley Quinn in this year’s Suicide Squad film at US$1.1 billion, and Amy Adams, whose part in films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn, and the recently released alien drama Arrival gives her an (as yet incomplete) total of US$1.04 billion.

Ben Affleck (US$1.02 billion), Henry Cavill (US$870 million), Ryan Reynolds (US$820 million), Felicity Jones (US$805 million), and Will Smith (US$775 million) rounded out the annual list of highest grossing actors, with each contender having starred in a DC comics-related film this year -- other than Felicity Jones, who led the latest Star Wars saga instalment.

