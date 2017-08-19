With the success of Annabelle: Creation, Conjuring series crosses Rs 6400 crore at BO

With the release of Annabelle: Creation, the Conjuring cinematic universe has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sue Kroll, president of worldwide marketing and distribution at Warner Bros said, “We are thrilled with the success of Annabelle: Creation and enormously proud to continue bringing this hugely popular Conjuring franchise to theatres everywhere.”

Kroll also congratulated her New Line Cinema colleagues and the team for putting their collective creative energies to tell such wonderfully frightening stories that movie audiences around the world.

James Wan and Peter Safran produced the Conjuring franchise, which debuted in 2013.

Helmed by David F Sandberg, Annabelle: Creation has already earned more than $110 million in its first week at the global box-office.

