Woman punches self, screams after watching Annabelle: Creation. Watch video

A woman was caught on camera in complete hysterics after watching Annabelle: Creation. The video, thought to be of a mall in Brazil, showed the woman ‘retching and screaming’ on the floor.

Annabelle: Creation is the latest horror film in the Conjuring franchise. It tells the story of an evil old doll which haunts a family.

According to The Inquisitr, the 20-yar-old woman and her friends were leaving the theatre at midnight after watching the film when she started behaving in a strange manner.

The incident, which happened in Teresina, Brazil, led to the woman being taken to a hospital. She was seen screaming and punching herself in the face as her friends tried to calm her down.

A staff member at the mall told Brazil’s UOL website: “We haven’t managed to find out exactly what happened or what caused this behaviour. What we know is that she was really very nervous and couldn’t herself explain what had happened.”

The video has raked in 1.6 lakh views in four days. Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

Annabelle: Creation opened to positive critic reviews and the fans have called it one of the spookier film in the franchise.

