Woman undergoes 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie but Twitter thinks she is the Corpse Bride

An Angelina Jolie fan in Tehran, Iran underwent several surgeries to look like her icon. The results have baffled many since.

hollywood Updated: Dec 01, 2017 13:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Twitter has different opinion on who the woman looks like.
Twitter has different opinion on who the woman looks like.

A woman in Tehran had a wish like everyone, to look like Angelina Jolie. To achieve her dream, she underwent as many as 50 surgeries on her face through which she changed her nose, jawline, cheeks, forehead and even lips. However, the result may not be what you’d expect.

According to a report in Daily Mail, 22 year old Iranian, Sahar Tabar went for the look for her love for Angelina. However, several people also suspect her pictures to be a work of prosthetics and PhotoShop. “Belgian media has reported that Sahar has undergone 50 procedures to look like her idol - but fans claim she creates the incredible looks just by using make-up and clever prosthetics,” the report reads.

Sahar’s Instagram is full of her selfies in the new look. In some, she is seen wearing light contact lenses with eerie contracted pupils. She wrote positive and motivational messages with each of her post but that wasn’t enough to keep trolls away.

People on Twitter are mocking her for her looks and comparing her to evil doll Anabelle, an alien, ‘something out of Lord of the Rings’ and the Corpse Bride from Tim Burton’s movie. “Imagine having 50 operations to look like angelina jolie n ending up looking like tim burton’s corpse bride,” one tweeted. “Fam....HOW? She paid to look like Angelina Jolie and ended up looking like this. 51 surgeries fam,” another wrote.

Others dug out more pictures of Sahar’s earlier self when she looked much different without the surgeries.

A Belgian website reported that Sahar lost 40kg in just a few months to look like Angelina.

