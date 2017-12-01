Woman undergoes 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie but Twitter thinks she is the Corpse Bride

A woman in Tehran had a wish like everyone, to look like Angelina Jolie. To achieve her dream, she underwent as many as 50 surgeries on her face through which she changed her nose, jawline, cheeks, forehead and even lips. However, the result may not be what you’d expect.

According to a report in Daily Mail, 22 year old Iranian, Sahar Tabar went for the look for her love for Angelina. However, several people also suspect her pictures to be a work of prosthetics and PhotoShop. “Belgian media has reported that Sahar has undergone 50 procedures to look like her idol - but fans claim she creates the incredible looks just by using make-up and clever prosthetics,” the report reads.

This Iranian woman who's 'apparently' undergone 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie, looks like the dead version of her 🤔 Bruh! That nose?! No man 😑 Surely this is the biggest hoax of the year & that's all prosthetics...? #fail pic.twitter.com/fEZUobauru — Sade Giliberti (@OneSadie) November 30, 2017

Sahar’s Instagram is full of her selfies in the new look. In some, she is seen wearing light contact lenses with eerie contracted pupils. She wrote positive and motivational messages with each of her post but that wasn’t enough to keep trolls away.

People on Twitter are mocking her for her looks and comparing her to evil doll Anabelle, an alien, ‘something out of Lord of the Rings’ and the Corpse Bride from Tim Burton’s movie. “Imagine having 50 operations to look like angelina jolie n ending up looking like tim burton’s corpse bride,” one tweeted. “Fam....HOW? She paid to look like Angelina Jolie and ended up looking like this. 51 surgeries fam,” another wrote.

50 plastic surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie and you end up looking like The Corpse Bride😐 I’d be asking for my money back... pic.twitter.com/x2TqkqnsDo — ᗩ🐝🐝 I E (@AbsTaylorWinton) November 30, 2017

😂😂😂 Trying to look like Angelina Jolie? I can’t stop laughing. That cat is so mad. pic.twitter.com/2D1UvTB9j2 — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) December 1, 2017

this 19 year old girl went through 50 surgeries just to look like her idol "Angelina Jolie" & cane out looking like AnnaBelle 🤡 pic.twitter.com/ExrER0dU6R — jaz 🐷 (@theylovejaaz_) November 30, 2017

She might look like Angelina Jolie, when Angelina been dead for 6 months and dug up! pic.twitter.com/0cArr8pP31 — Wicky (@Wicknes007) November 30, 2017

peak of the week when you have 50 surgical procedures to look like angelina jolie but end up looking like the evil mum from coraline 😂😩 pic.twitter.com/YlHwe5dMEj — jam (@JamieClay_) November 30, 2017

Others dug out more pictures of Sahar’s earlier self when she looked much different without the surgeries.

Woman undergoes 50 surgeries to look like her idol Angelina Jolie https://t.co/PUc9ZLtgzC pic.twitter.com/kCgAt9lNA2 — The Sun (@TheSun) November 30, 2017

A Belgian website reported that Sahar lost 40kg in just a few months to look like Angelina.

