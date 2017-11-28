Women must sometimes take blame: Angela Lansbury on sexual harassment

Veteran actor Angela Lansbury said as women have tried to appear more “attractive” over the years, it was only fair they accepted some of the blame when subjected to sexual harassment.

The 92-year-old actor’s comments come in at a time when Hollywood is reeling under the impact of the Harvey Weinstein sexual allegation scandal, with several female actors joining the chorus against sexual misconduct.

In an interview with RadioTimes, Lansbury said, “There are two sides to this coin. We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us - and this is where we are today. We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that. Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.”

“The Manchurian Candidate” actor said the uproar in the film industry at this time will spell a new day for women in showbiz. “Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn’t have to be. There’s no excuse for that. And I think it will stop now - it will have to. I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point,” she said. Lansbury said she had not suffered any harassment during her initial days in Hollywood.

