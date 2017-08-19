Wonder Woman 2 close to lift-off, director Patty Jenkins poised to strike record-breaking deal

Director Patty Jenkins is in final talks to helm Wonder Woman. Jenkins is close to signing a deal with Warner Bros. to step back into the director’s chair for the sequel to the summer hit, reports Deadline.

Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman, strikes a pose at the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Diane Keaton, at Dolby Theatre. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

While Wonder Woman 2 was officially confirmed at the San Diego Comic-Con, Jenkins’ involvement beyond writing a treatment for the sequel was not confirmed until now.

Jenkins is in negotiations about her salary after Wonder Woman became a hit which is also the reason why the deal is getting delayed.

“Typically, according to sources, a frosh director on a comic book movie gets $1.5M to $3M, while a director in the realm of Zack Snyder (who is helming DC’s Justice League) received $10M against 10% cash break even for his second DC film Man of Steel. (That’s usually paid out as 20% during pre-production, 60% during production, 10% during post and 10% following),” the Deadline reports continues.

Wonder Woman 2 is set for a December, 2019 release.

Geoff Johns is writing the screenplay for the film while Gal Gadot is set to return as Diana.

