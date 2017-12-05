Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins named in TIME’s shortlist for Person of the Year. Watch out Donald Trump

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was named as one of the ten names revealed by TIME magazine in their shortlist for the coveted Person of the Year honour. TIME unveiled the list on the Today Show on Monday.

Besides Jenkins, the short list includes Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers,” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, special counsel Robert S Mueller III, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Chinese President Xi Jinping and the #MeToo movement.

Jenkins is the only person from the entertainment industry to be named in the list. Despite President Donald Trump’s recent tweets against the magazine - he claimed he declined the honour - his name has been included. TIME refuted Trump’s claims that he had been offered the top prize but had turned it down because it required him to appear for certain formalities. TIME said that the winner would only be announced once and no intimations had been made to the President.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named "Man (Person) of the Year," like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6. — TIME (@TIME) November 25, 2017

He was however, the magazine’s choice for Person of the Year in 2016.

Jenkins expressed her gratitude in a tweet, saying, “Wow. Wow. This is pretty stunning. Thanks to all who voted and are voting for me. So flattering.”

Wow. Wow. This is pretty stunning. Thanks to all who voted and are voting for me. So flattering. TIME announces the 2017 Person of the Year shortlist on 'Today' show https://t.co/OL0S73PVmn — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 4, 2017

Jenkins became an outlier of sorts in an industry often accused of being dominated by men. She helmed Wonder Woman to become the highest-grossing superhero origin story of all time in addition to becoming the highest-grossing movie to have been directed by a woman.

The film earned over $800 million worldwide - exceeding expectations - and garnering warm reception from fans and critics. It was seen as a feminist beacon of hope in a largely male-dominated genre.

The award will be announced on December 6, when the titular issue is published.