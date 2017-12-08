Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is IMDb’s top star of 2017. Here’s the rest of the top ten

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot’s fantastic year continues. The actor has been named IMDb’s top star of 2017, the movie website announced on Thursday. She’s followed by Tom Hardy, Emilia Clarke, Alexandra Daddario and Bill Skarsgard.

The site based the ranking on their StarMeter stats and pageviews, and took into consideration which actor stayed at the top and for how long.

Gadot’s lead performance in the DC superhero film was widely praised, as was the film. Her rapid rise up the ranks ensured a heftier paycheck for the sequel.

IMDb’s senior film editor Kieth Simanton said of Gal Gadot in a statement, “She is the embodiment of a superhero in Wonder Woman and Justice League, and has transformed from an actor of interest (she charted at No. 6 on IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2016 list) into her leading role as IMDb’s most viewed actress of the year.”

While Tom Hardy didn’t appear in a leading role in 2017, his supporting performance in Christopher Nolan’s war movie Dunkirk received acclaim - it was his second Nolan film in a row in which he was hidden behind a mask for most of his screen time. Hardy also appeared in FX’s eight-part miniseries Taboo, and was announced to play Venom in a Spider-Man spinoff for Sony.

Emilia Clarke branched out from appearing in HBO’s hit fantasy Game of Thrones by bagging a supporting role in Star Wars’ Han Solo spinoff. She also appeared in a couple of smaller films.

Alexandra Daddario remains a popular star on social media, and an appearance in Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch movie certainly helped her star rise.

Skarsgard, of course, appeared as the titular character in the horror film of the year, Stephen King’s It. He will also return in the film’s sequel, scheduled for 2019.

Rounding up the rest of the top 10 were Guardians of the Galaxy 2’s breakout star Pom Klementieff, Blade Runner 2049’s Ana de Armas, Emma Watson’s Beauty and the Beast co-star Dan Stevens, Sofia Boutella (who appeared in Tom Cruise’s The Mummy and opposite Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde) and 13 Reasons Why actor Katherine Langford.

Follow @htshowbiz for more