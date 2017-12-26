Wonder Woman Gal Gadot reveals her most heartwarming moment of 2017

Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman/Diana Prince in this year’s blockbuster movie Wonder Woman, has revealed the most heartwarming moment she experienced this year, which was more endearing to her than any on-screen or on-set experiences.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 32-year-old actor revealed that she experienced the most happiest moment of her life when the embargo for her movie was lifted.

She said, “It was a Thursday evening and I knew they were lifting the embargo for the reviews at 9 pm. It was my first time going through such a thing. Usually, I’m not in the loop on when the studio is lifting the embargo. So I put my six-year-old daughter to bed and I said, ‘You need to fall asleep, I need to do some work tonight.’ And of course that night she was very much awake. I said, ‘Okay. I’m going to bring my computer and sit next to you until you fall asleep.’”

Prior to Wonder Woman, Gadot had debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. While she felt as though she and director Patty Jenkins were crafting something ‘special’ while working together, she was largely unprepared for what came next.

She continued, “So, I bring my computer and I start to read all the reviews. I got so excited I called (director Patty Jenkins). And the moment I called Patty she answered the phone, it didn’t even ring. She immediately picks up. She’s all, ‘What’s going on? I’ve been meditating for 20 minutes, not reading anything, literally waiting for you to call me.’’

Gal explained that couldn’t find the words to express her happiness in words, she simply screamed into the phone, prompting Jenkins to ask her about the reviews.

“It’s unbelievably amazing! I can’t believe this is happening to us right now!’ Gadot recalls. “And my daughter, who’s 6 now, and was part of the production,” shared Gadot.

While the reviews were an unforgettable moment for Gadot, it was the pairing of the moment with her daughter which made the moment truly heartwarming.

“My daughter asked me, ‘What’s happening, mama?’” Gadot said. “I told her - ‘People are liking the movie. See, if you work hard enough and you have good intentions sometimes in life people appreciate it.’ She jumped at me with teary eyes and said, ‘I’m proud of you mommy!’ That was a moment I’ll never forget as a parent and a mother. It was a very special thing,” concluded Gadot.

For her portrayal of the Amazonian Princess, Gadot is all set to receive the #SeeHer Award at this year’s Critics Choice Awards. #SeeHer Award is an award which recognises a woman that pushes boundaries and changes stereotypes in entertainment to accurately portray women.

Gadot will be handed the award by Patty Jenkins. Wonder Woman broke records in its release, earning more than $820 million worldwide. There is also a sequel in the works, which is expected to be released in 2019.

