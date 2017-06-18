Wonder Woman Gal Gadot shares photo after an exhausting day with daughters

She might be a goddess in reel life, but in real life, Gal Gadot is as real as it can get.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram and shared a photo, showing what her life is like as a wife and mother of two daughters.

Sleepless night , colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest . 📸 taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano 😊😳😴😘👶🏼👧🏼❤🍭👻 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

She captioned the snap, “Sleepless night, colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest . taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano.”

The photo shows a close-up of Gal’s face and it clearly looks that she is sleep deprived.

#mywife #therealwonderwoman ❤️ A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Recently, her husband Jaron Varsano posted a photo of himself and his lady love on his Instagram.

In the funny image, Jaran wears a T-shirt with that has a generic woman’s room image with the phrase “Your Wife” next to an image of the Wonder Woman character with the phrase “My Wife.”

He captioned the photo, “#mywife #therealwonderwoman.”

❤️ A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on Jan 17, 2016 at 1:52pm PST

Helmed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman is still going strong at the Box-Office and has grossed over 517 million USD worldwide.

