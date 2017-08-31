Wonder Woman gets praise from Hillary Clinton; here’s director Patty Jenkins’ reaction

Patty Jenkins` debut superhero movie, Wonder Woman, got praise from around the world, but there was one person whose reaction to the movie stood out: Hillary Clinton.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jenkins thought that praise from Hillary was absolutely “surreal”.

In a mass email, Clinton said that she found the film “just as inspirational as I’d suspected a movie about a strong, powerful woman in a fight to save the world from international disaster would be.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, she explained, “It’s completely surreal! Those sorts of crossovers to the real world are surreal because there’s like two versions of me. There’s the me that’s like, ‘Wow! (Wonder Woman) is this (kind of icon) to so many people, so I’m not surprised.’ On the other hand, I’m like, ‘Oh, my god!’”

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Chris Pine, left, and Gal Gadot in a scene from, Wonder Woman. (AP)

Jenkins also noted that she feels honoured that her movie is being praised from a person like Hillary Clinton.

Jenkins recently defended her film after comments by Avatar director James Cameron, who said in another interview that Wonder Woman was not as revolutionary to the film industry as the hype suggested.

It should be noted that the Wonder Woman sequel has already been given the green light.

The movie is expected to hit theatres in late 2019, with Jenkins reportedly in negotiations to direct.

