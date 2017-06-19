 #WWGotYourBack: Women hide swords in dresses taking inspiration from Wonder Woman | hollywood | Hindustan Times
#WWGotYourBack: Women hide swords in dresses taking inspiration from Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has sparked a wonderful new trend where women are hiding sword in the back of their dresses just like their new favourite heroine.

hollywood Updated: Jun 19, 2017 16:04 IST
Bidisha Mahapatra
Wonder Woman
Have you tried the trend?

Fans of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, have a new fashion accessory to show off.

The superhero film, based on the popular DC Comics character and helmed by Patty Jenkins, has taken the world and the box office by a storm and given fans a reason to play it up and how.

via GIPHY

One of the scenes in the movie has made quite an impact on women, who have started posting pictures with swords, katanas, knives and whatnots propped on their backs, hidden in their dresses with the hashtag #WWGotYourBack on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

In the scene, Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman goes to a German ball undercover with the intention of killing villain General Ludendorff, who she believes is the God of War, Ares. To accomplish this, she hides her sword, Godkiller behind her back by and in her gown.

The much-recreated scene. (WB)

It has morphed into an internet challenge with hundreds participating to emulate the look. And, many have successfully shown it is possible to get your back.

Have you got yours?

It. Works. Probably not with a fully sharpened sword, though! #wwgotyourback #godkillerchallenge #wonderwoman #sword

A post shared by Nicole Williams (@nwilliams316) on

#WWGotYourBack #ladyferal

A post shared by Alana McLaughlin (@lady_feral) on

Many women have used this trend as an adaptable summer accessory by wearing it over tops and jeans instead.

Some sword wielders seem to be a tad bit short. Next gen women have not only been on board with the trend but have been dominating it.

A post shared by @aaquino22 on

Some fans have abandoned the swords and have gone a little overboard with lightsabers, bows and Harley Quinn’s trusty mallet.

This fan’s choice of weapon is quite interesting.

Some fans have posted pictures in praise of Gal Gadot who was five months pregnant while re-shooting a few scenes for the movie calling her a ‘wonder woman’ in real life

