WWGotYourBack: Women hide swords in dresses taking inspiration from Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman has sparked a wonderful new trend where women are hiding sword in the back of their dresses just like their new favourite heroine. Jun 19, 2017
Fans of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, have a new fashion accessory to show off.
The superhero film, based on the popular DC Comics character and helmed by Patty Jenkins, has taken the world and the box office by a storm and given fans a reason to play it up and how.
One of the scenes in the movie has made quite an impact on women, who have started posting pictures with swords, katanas, knives and whatnots propped on their backs, hidden in their dresses with the hashtag #WWGotYourBack on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
In the scene, Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman goes to a German ball undercover with the intention of killing villain General Ludendorff, who she believes is the God of War, Ares. To accomplish this, she hides her sword, Godkiller behind her back by and in her gown.
It has morphed into an internet challenge with hundreds participating to emulate the look. And, many have successfully shown it is possible to get your back.
Have you got yours?
Have dress...have the God Killer from Powerloader Props. Challenge met! #WWGotYourBack @WonderWomanFilm pic.twitter.com/FCSpPJwpDk— Brandi (@brandini0808) June 9, 2017
Had to try the #wwgotyourback challenge! I could fit the Katana down the back of my dress but it was too long for me to draw back out! It's a fairly dull sword so I wasn't going to hurt myself with it, but was worried that it might damage my dress, probably the last thing you'd worry about in combat! #wonderwoman #daughterofthemyscira #katana #katanasword #fightlikeagirl #winlikeawoman #dianaprince #galgadot #godkillersword #godkiller #dccomics
Many women have used this trend as an adaptable summer accessory by wearing it over tops and jeans instead.
trololol i want to participate too~— Menninkäinen🌌 (@whangdoodler) June 9, 2017
allthought i do not have a fancy gown nor a real sword#WWgotyourback #tinydagger pic.twitter.com/RarhTnkFSj
Some sword wielders seem to be a tad bit short. Next gen women have not only been on board with the trend but have been dominating it.
A little late but #WWgotyourback pic.twitter.com/tCKkyt0qNe— Amanda Deibert🏳️🌈 (@amandadeibert) June 16, 2017
Some fans have abandoned the swords and have gone a little overboard with lightsabers, bows and Harley Quinn’s trusty mallet.
While I'm not the most happy with taking this photo in my bathroom, here's my contribution to #wwgotyourback , which I saw on Tumblr. . . #wonderwomangotyourback #wonderwoman #lightsaber #kyloren #kylorencosplay #crossover #wonderwomancosplay (kinda, at least inspired by it) #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #womenofcosplay #ladiesofcosplay #seattlecosplay #starwars #starwarscosplay #godkillerchallenge #morelikejedikiller
When you wanna do #WWgotyourback but you're a Harley Quinn cosplayer and this is the "most impressive" weapon you own. #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/5uJd0H0As1— Alora Slak (@Alora_be_Slakin) June 10, 2017
This fan’s choice of weapon is quite interesting.
Some fans have posted pictures in praise of Gal Gadot who was five months pregnant while re-shooting a few scenes for the movie calling her a ‘wonder woman’ in real life
This trend. I like it. #WWgotyourback pic.twitter.com/R8neRHx6Rp— Claire M (@nothistoryyet) June 10, 2017
