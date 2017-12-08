 X-Men: Dark Phoenix first images reveal a fiery Sophie Turner and an icy Jennifer Lawrence | hollywood | Hindustan Times
The first images from X-Men: Dark Phoenix were released as a part of an Entertainment Weekly spread on Thursday, offering first glimpses at Sophie Tuner as Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix, Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique and Jessica Chastain as the villain.

hollywood Updated: Dec 08, 2017 17:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Sophie Turner as Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
After the lukewarm critical and commercial performance of X-Men: Apocalypse, Fox took their most lucrative superhero franchise into a new direction, encouraged by the reception to Deadpool and Logan. Dark Phoenix is based on Chris Claremont’s comic book run that focusses on Jean, and her potentially uncontrollable powers.

“Set in 1992, about 10 years after the events of last year’s X-Men: Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix opens with the X-Men, including Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and Quicksilver (Evan Peters), in a new, unexpected role: national heroes. Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) even lands on the cover of Time magazine,” the EW article says.

The images reveal first looks at Turner, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain’s mysterious villain (initially rumoured to be the alien Lilandra), and Charles Xavier.

Simon Kinberg replaces the troubled Bryan Singer in the director’s chair. “(The film) was so clear in my head, emotionally and visually, that it would have killed me to hand this to somebody else to direct,” Kinberg said. X-Men: Dark Phoenix is scheduled for a November 2, 2018 release.

