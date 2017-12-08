X-Men director Bryan Singer accused of raping 17-year-old boy in 2003

X-Men filmmaker Bryan Singer has been accused of raping a 17-year-old boy on yacht in Seattle in 2003.

In the lawsuit filed in the Washington State Court, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman alleges that Singer offered to give him a tour of the yacht during a boat party near Seattle in 2003. Once cornered in a room, Singer allegedly forced the teen to perform oral sex before raping him.

Later, Singer approached Sanchez-Guzman and told him he was a producer and could help him get into acting if he did not say anything about the incident, the suit alleges, reported Deadline.

“He then told Cesar that no one would believe him if he ever reported the incident, and that he could hire people who are capable of ruining someone’s reputation,” the lawsuit states.

The yacht was owned by Lester Waters, a wealthy tech investor “who frequently hosted parties for young gay males in the Seattle area,” the suit alleges.

A Singer representative said he “categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end.”

The suit comes just three days after Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic of Freddy Mercury now shooting in London.

Singer was repeatedly absent from the set and did not return after Thanksgiving, causing a shutdown in production.

After he was fired, Singer said he was unable to make it to the set because he was caring for an ailing parent.

The studio has named Dexter Fletcher as his replacement.

