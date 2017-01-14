xXx premiere: Did Deepika Padukone suffer wardrobe malfunction in golden dress?

Deepika Padukone must be on cloud nine with her Hollywood debut movie getting a warm reception in her home country India as well. However, at the premiere of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage on Thursday, Deepika’s dress caused her a bit of embarrassment.

Deepika and her co-star from the film, Vin Diesel were in Mumbai on January 12 to attend the Indian premiere. It was a star-studded affair with a slew of Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The duo matched steps on Lungi dance and Dippy also taught Vin Diesel how to tie a lungi. And he being a sport danced to the beat.

But it was Deepika Padukone’s Naeem Khan dress that hogged the spotlight. With its plunging neckline and featured sequin work, the dress made her dazzle every inch like a diva. But the outfit did give her a tough time as it seemed to be a tad too tight for her. So much so that the sequins around her zipper fell off making the dress look unflattering from its back. Her ‘oops’ moment was caught on the camera. Poor girl!

(Yogen Shah/HT Photo)

The movie has been directed by DJ Caruso. It had its Indian premier a week before the US release on January 14.