xXx - Retrn Of Xander Cage: Security stepped up for Vin Diesel’s India visit

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel is all set to visit India tomorrow to promote his upcoming film xXx : Return of Xander Cage and there are elaborate security arrangements made for his trip.

After promoting the film xXx : Return of Xander Cage which marks actress Deepika Padukone’s debut in Hollywood, in London, Deepika will be hosting Vin Diesel over the course of promotions in Mumbai, a media release issued here said.

According to sources, security has been beefed up for Vin’s maiden visit to the megapolis which will last for two days.

Detailed security measures are being looked into to ensure that the promotions are undertaken smoothly. In order to make arrangements, Vin’s security team visited India earlier to conduct a recce, they added.

Vin along with Deepika will address the media, then there will be interaction with fans followed by a grand premiere tomorrow.

The Hollywood star will be staying at a luxury hotel in Central Mumbai.

According to sources, Deepika has planned an after party after the premiere.

xXx : Return of Xander Cage also casts Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson.

Directed by DJ Caruso, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is a sequel to the 2002 film xXx and 2005 film xXx: State of the Union.

The movie will hit the theatres in India on January 14.