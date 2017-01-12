xXx: What’s your favourite Vin Diesel scene? Take our poll!

Vin Diesel is India to promote his new film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. By his side, he has Deepika Padukone, who is making her Hollywood debut with the action movie.

We’ve seen the trailers, we’ve dissected the clips, and we’ve concluded that xXx looks exactly like the sort of film Diesel has become known for - loud, melodramatic and bursting with action.

Like some of our stars, Diesel has made a brand of himself with the kind of movies he chooses. And while most know him only because of his work in the Fast & Furious saga, he has occasionally dabbled in drama, comedy and even non-franchise action movies.

Here’s a list of his 5 best scenes:

5. We Are Groot

Groot, the hulking talking tree whose vocabulary includes only the words ‘I’ and ‘Am’ and ‘Groot’, always in that order, was a fan favourite in Guardians of the Galaxy. This scene, in which he sacrifices himself to save his friends, adds so much more to his character, and is a perfect ending for an already amazing film.

4. It’s going down!

Not many people saw Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, but Diesel’s performance was a rare dramatic turn for the famous action hero. But like Guardians, Diesel’s character dies on the battlefield, but not before leading his troops like the commander that he is.

3. The Dubai Jump

The Fast & Furious saga was already becoming incredibly over-the-top before it all reached fever pitch in this scene from Furious 7. Diesel, with Paul Walker beside him, drives a very expensive car out of a Dubai skyscraper, but not from a basement parking lot, but from what looks like the 100th floor.

2. Saving Private Ryan

Another Diesel movie, another sacrifice. Vin Diesel’s character goes out like Boromir in the Lord of the Rings movies, attacked from all sides but refusing to give up without a fight. It’s also a great reminder that Diesel isn’t always fast and furious.

1. SuperDiesel

But say what you will, Diesel is always at his best in a dumb action scene, and they don’t get dumber or more action-packed than this thrilling set piece from Fast & Furious 6, in which Diesel jumps from one side of the bridge to another and catches his beloved Letty in mid air.

Do you think xXx: The Return of Xander Cage will be able to top any of these scenes?

