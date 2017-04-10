 Zac Efron’s Baywatch character gets a wax statue. Will Priyanka Chopra get one too? | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Zac Efron’s Baywatch character gets a wax statue. Will Priyanka Chopra get one too?

Madame Tussaud’s museum in Berlin has unveiled a new wax statue of Zac Efron’s character from the movie Baywatch.

hollywood Updated: Apr 10, 2017 16:05 IST
Zac Efron

Zac Efron stars as Olympic medalist and lifeguard Matt Brody in Baywatch.

Actor Zac Efron has been immortalised in wax yet again and this time his statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds’ Berlin museum.

The 29-year-old actor’s new wax figure was revealed in Berlin to mark his role as one of the lifeguards, Matt Brody in the upcoming action movie Baywatch, reported Elle magazine.

However, Efron was not present at the unveiling of his wax statue.

Dressed in a black wet suit, the actor’s figure is staged in a beach-like outdoors, sitting under the umbrella with an orange floater in his hands.

Efron already has several other wax figures in Madame Tussauds museums in London, Hollywood and Washington, DC.

Baywatch is due out on May 26 and stars Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach.

