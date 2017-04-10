Zac Efron’s Baywatch character gets a wax statue. Will Priyanka Chopra get one too?

Actor Zac Efron has been immortalised in wax yet again and this time his statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds’ Berlin museum.

The 29-year-old actor’s new wax figure was revealed in Berlin to mark his role as one of the lifeguards, Matt Brody in the upcoming action movie Baywatch, reported Elle magazine.

However, Efron was not present at the unveiling of his wax statue.

Dressed in a black wet suit, the actor’s figure is staged in a beach-like outdoors, sitting under the umbrella with an orange floater in his hands.

"Just me posing w/ #ZacEfron.. Ok ok, this is just the wax one. But hey, he looks goood! 😂😍" https://t.co/LYJU7OUiOx https://t.co/PjSRsLfS0K pic.twitter.com/rB2Gs7pxtd — Zac Efron FanForum (@ZacEfronFF) April 4, 2017

Stare into the lovely blue eyes of this new wax figure of @ZacEfron and try not to blink. CTTO. pic.twitter.com/xICjQ0FORa — ToniGucho_PRMaven (@HousePRMaven) April 6, 2017

Efron already has several other wax figures in Madame Tussauds museums in London, Hollywood and Washington, DC.

Baywatch is due out on May 26 and stars Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach.

