Zootopia and Finding Dory are in the list of Hollywood’s top blockbusters in 2016

With releases such as Captain America: Civil War, Batman V Superman: The Dawn Of Justice and Fantastic Beasts and Where to find them, Hollywood made it big this year. We take a look at the five biggest films from Hollywood this year.

Read more

1.Captain America: Civil War: $1,153,304,495

Rs. 7842 crore (approx)

The film made $408 million in US, and 745 million in other parts of the world.

Captain America returned and how! The film saw Chris Evans reprise his role as Captain America as he and his team which included Ant Man ( Paul Rudd), Hawkeye ( Jeremy Renner) and Scarlet Witch ( Elisabeth Olson) took on Robert Downey Jr’s Iron man and his team of Spiderman ( Tom Holland), Vision ( Paul Bettany) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

2. Finding Dory: $1,027,638,154

Rs. 6988 crore (approx)

The film earned $486 million in US and 541 million dollars in the other parts of the world.

Just like its prequel, Findin Nemo (2003), the sequel was big around the globe. The film revolves around Dory (Ellen Degeneres), who is rescued by Nemo (Hayden Rolence) and Marlin ( Albert Brooks), after she decides to find her parents.

3. Zootopia: $1,023,784,195

Rs 6960 Crore (approx)

The film made $341 million in the US and $682 million in the rest of the world.

Another animation which made it into the biggest blockbusters list. The film revolves around the unlikely friendship between a European rabbit (Ginnifer Goodwin) and a fox ( Jason Bateman), as they try to uncover the mystery behind disappearing predator animals.

4. The Jungle Book: $966,550,600

Rs 6571 (crore approx)

The film earned $354 million in the US and made $ 602 million in the world.

Directed by popular director Jon Favereau, this live action film brought back fond memories of the orphaned boy, Mowglie ( Neel Sethi), who has to fight of the dangerous Sher Khan ( Idris Elba) to continue his stay in the jungle with his friends Bagheera (Ben Kingsley) and Baloo (Bill Murray).

5. The Secret Life of Pets: $875,393,112

Rs 5951 crore (approx)

The film made $368 million in the US and $507 million in the rest of the world.

The third animation film to feature in the top 10 blockbusters of 2016. Directed by Chris Renaud (Despicable Me franchise) and Yarrow Cheney ( The Very First Noel), the film revolves around two dogs, who are forced to join a bunny and his gang of abandoned pets who are against the humans who’ve done them wrong.