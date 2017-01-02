Zsa Zsa Gabor’s husband didn’t tell her she had been amputated for 3 years

Veteran actor Zsa Zsa Gabor’s husband Frederick Prinz von Anhalt says he did not tell her about her amputated leg for three years.

Prinz von Anhalt made the startling admission during his eulogy at Gabir’s funeral, at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, reported Female First.

Husband Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt picks up the urn containing the ashes of actress and former beauty queen Zsa Zsa Gabor, who died December 18 at age 99, during memorial services for her on December 30 in Beverly Hills, California. (AFP)

“I told her that we were going to get an x-ray. She woke up and said, ‘What happened?’ I told her nothing. She was in the hospital for about 14 days. The wound was healing so fast, faster than we expected, it was just perfect. They wanted to keep us another two weeks and I said, ‘No, we’re going home.’ So I took her home.”

Frederic van Anhalt speaks during a press conference, one day after the death of his wife, Zsa Zsa Gabor,(photo-rear) at his home in Los Angeles California, on December 19, 2016. Zsa Zsa Gabor, the Hungarian-born Hollywood siren perhaps better known for her prodigious love life than her movie credits, died after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. She was 99. / AFP PHOTO / RINGO CHIU (AFP)

“She didn’t know the leg was gone. She found out three years later and it was my mistake because I tried to sit her up on the bed. All of a sudden she looked down and she said there’s a leg missing. I said, ‘No, the leg is there right in front of you. You don’t need a leg.’ And that’s it. It was all OK. We went out and had fun. Everything was OK,” he said.

Gabor died in December 2016 after suffering a heart attack.

