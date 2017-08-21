SARE Homes HT GIFA: Pre-Qualifier matches kick off in Delhi-NCR in full enthusiasm

Enthusiastic parents running around, crowds cheering for their teams, and overzealous players sweating it out on the ground — this was the scene at pre-qualifier matches of the biggest inter-locality football tournament in Delhi-NCR — SARE Homes HT GIFA.

During last weekend, on August 12 and 13, around 200 teams competed and managed to secure a spot for themselves in the final leg of the tournament. One of the final teams, the Dream Team FC, after an intense neck -and-neck match managed to win against APSSV Warriors with a score of 2-3 during penalty shootouts. Varun Vashist, the proud captain of the team, excitedly said, “It was our first match together as a team, as we had formed our team recently, specially for GIFA. This was a really good opportunity to showcase our football skills and I’m glad that we qualified for the final matches. Going forward, I’ve decided to work on team formations and would like players to get familiar with each other’s playing styles because that’s very important for teamwork during the game,” he said.

The tournament, held at Ansal University, Gurgaon and CWG Sports Complex, Akshardham, saw parents of players happy to see their kids take a break from phones and engage in sports. “I’m glad to see my kid participate in such a huge tournament. Irrespective of whether he wins or not, his increasing interest in football makes me proud,” said Deepanshu Singh, father of a participant.

Before each match, the competing teams underwent a training session with professional coaches from India on Track (IOT) — LaLiga’s Official Agency for India. “During the training sessions we insist on some warm up and stretching exercises as it minimises the risk of injuries on the field. Rules are explained to both the teams, and I give advice to players who are playing for the first time on some ball handling techniques. It’s essential for a player to understand some basic passing skills and team formation strategies and I try to explain all of that to the players during the short training session before the match,” said Matteo Piliero, one of the coaches from IOT.

The next set of pre-qualifiers will be held this weekend at CWG Village Sports Complex in Delhi. Be there to support the team from your locality.

