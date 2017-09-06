SARE Homes HT GIFA Season 4: Wild card entry voting extended till September 10

Getting another chance to show one’s talent and compete to win — that’s the beauty of the process of wild card entry! It’s that time in the ongoing SARE Homes HT GIFA, and the teams that got knocked out before the pre-qualifiers are trying to gather as many votes as they can to be the lucky one to re-enter the biggest neighbourhood tournament in Delhi-NCR.

With support from their family and friends, their residential societies rooting for them, and their social media game on point, around 314 teams are competing against each other to make it through to the league matches as part of the wild card entry, a format introduced in Season 3 of SARE Homes HT GIFA last year.

The top team on the leaderboard, Noida Ninjas has gathered around 8,700 votes. A close second is Super Strikers MV3 with around 8,200 votes. The top three teams have accumulated more than 23,000 votes, and the total number of votes posted on the website has crossed 1.3 lakh, breaking the previous season’s record of over 1.1 lakh votes! Seeing this overwhelming response, the voting has been extended till September 10.

Vote Count (As on September 4) TOTAL NO OF VOTES:1,31,256

TOTAL NO OF VOTES — DELHI: 60,306

TOTAL NO OF VOTES — NOIDA:33,976

TOTAL NO OF VOTES — GURGAON: 36,974

TOP 3 TEAMS: NOIDA NINJAS (8,696 VOTES); SUPERSTRIKERS MV3 (8,129 VOTES); DPS WARRIORS (5,953 VOTES)

The top teams competing for the wild card entry are staying positive. “The voting introduced by Hindustan Times is a great initiative. We’ve been going around asking for votes from friends, family and neighbours and have been really successful. I’m thankful to everyone who has voted for the team,” says Dr Ravi Pushkarna, father of Abhijai Pushkarna from Noida Ninjas.

“Giving teams that couldn’t perform well in the pre-qualifiers a second chance through wild card entry is a great idea by HT. My team has been putting in great effort to gather the votes. We hope to qualify for the league,” says Shishir Kumar Srivastava, father of Amitabh Vasu Srivastava from Super Strikers MV3.

Steps to Vote Log on to htgifa.hindustantimes.com

Click on voting link in the main tab

Log in using a valid e-mail id or Facebook account

Search the team name or player name you want to vote for

Click on Vote and leave a comment

