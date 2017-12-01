HT Leadership Summit 2017 LIVE: Data is not only the new oil but also the new soil, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, among other luminaries, discussed India’s rise on the global stage on Friday, the second day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017.

Addressing the first session on Friday, former president Barack Obama talked about the India-US ties and shared his ideas of a democracy. (Watch the live telecast here)

Besides Obama and Ambani, the second day of the summit themed “The Irreversible Rise of India” will see the participation of I-T minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and supermodel Naomi Campbell, among others.

For 15 years, the event has been a platform for change agents with revolutionary ideas.

Follow the live updates here:

1:06pm: Not many in the world backed us, says Ambani on Reliance introducing Jio.

1:02pm: How soon do you expect Jio to turn profitable? “I think we are ahead of our schedule,” Ambani replies.

1pm: We need digital tools and innovation to break geographical, social and economic barriers: Ambani

“When new technologies touch and transform, India’s rise becomes inevitable.”

12:55pm: “By 2050, we will have 300 million more Indians to feed. There is a pressing need and golden opportunity to create a digital green revolution... Data is not only the new oil, but also the new soil,” says Ambani.

12:54pm: Just a couple of years ago, India was 150th in mobile broadband, it’s number 1 after the launch of Jio: Ambani

12:51pm: Ambani hails the introduction of Aadhaar number and the progress of Indian space agency ISRO.

12:50pm: The youth will make India a startup nation, says Ambani on the adaptability of youth to technology.

“India’s historical lack of infrastructure is actually a boon in disguise. Not having legacy technology means we do not have to retrain. We can skip multiple technologies and reach the next generation.”

12:47pm: There’s no doubt machine intelligence will augment biological intelligence... we are in the age of super intelligence. What manufacturing was for China, super intelligence can be for India: Ambani

12:45pm: Those who do not adopt to technology will become irrelevant: Ambani

12:42pm: Each technological revolution rewrites the rules and changes world order, Ambani says, predicting the “fourth industrial revolution is upon us” and its foundation is data connectivity, computing and Artificial Intelligence.

12:40pm: “Today I wish to make a prediction. India’s rise will be higher than China’s rise by the middle of the 21st century,” Ambani claims, saying India will offer a superior model to the world based on equitable resources, good governnance.

12:39pm: “Can we close the gap between India and China, and India and US? Yes, we can,” Ambani says in his address.

12:37pm: I’d said 13 years ago India will be a 5 trillion dollar economy. Indeed it will be achieved before 2024, says Ambani

12:35pm: Mukesh Ambani starts his address.