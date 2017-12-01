HTLS 2017: Barack Obama says there’s no problem we can’t solve if India, US come together

There is no problem that can’t be solved if India and the United States work together, former US president Barack Obama said on Friday, as he laid out a four-point agenda for a better and more inclusive world.

Speaking at the 15th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the 44th US president, who was greeted with loud cheers, stressed on the importance of technology and diplomacy while making a pitch for nations to “work together in multilateral fashions”. “The US and India can’t solve the problems alone,” he said.

Driving home the point, Obama praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the part he played in reaching the Paris climate accord. Though there was “a little bit of a pause in American leadership”, the climate accord was a great achievement, he said.

Obama did not mention US President Donald Trump, who has decided to walkout of the accord that aims to curb global warming.

The four suggestions the former president made at the summit are: Nations have to acknowledge automation and the value of people, they have to work together in multilateral fashions, diplomacy still maters and people have to be aware of the way technology is changing how people consume information.

“Invest in people. Skill them, educate them. Empower them to start their own business,” Obama said as he talked about “unprecedented pace” of automation.

He called for an open mind in consuming information, saying he “we consume information that suits our biases” and it posed a threat to democracy.

The 56-year-old Obama, who is leading an effort to promote people’s involvement in civic matter, said his Obama Foundation was not just focusing on tackling issues but also training the next generation of people.