HTLS 2017: Everybody should respect Supreme Court’s verdict on Padmavati, says Salman Khan

Salman Khan said on Thursday it was not right to hurt people’s sentiments and nor was it to jump to conclusions without watching the film, as he talked about the row surrounding Padmavati at the 15th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

The yet-to-be released epic drama has been banned in some states, with the Rajput Karni Sena and other fringe outfits threatening the lead actor Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“If the Supreme Court gives its verdict, or the Censor Board gives its certificate, everybody should respect it,” the actor said.

Salman Khan in conversation with Shekhar Gupta at HTLS 2017.

To a question from session moderator Shekhar Gupta, editor of the news portal The Print, he jokingly said he, too, had a grouse against the director. “I gave Bhansali two hit films and he took Shah Rukh Khan in his next.”

Salman and Bhansali have worked in films such as Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya.

The 52-year-old actor was witty and diplomatic as he fielded questions on Padmavati row, sexual harassment charges levelled against leading Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and nepotism in Hindi film industry.

“I got to know the meaning of nepotism only when Kangana talked about it,” said Salman.

He said he had not heard about a casting couch in the Hindi film industry. “Nobody has ever come forward and confessed about it. Nobody has said it in as many words… If some lady and man will come to me with casting couch complaints then I will take them to the cleaners.”

He couched his reply in diplomacy when asked how he dealt with failures in life. “Now I am used to it. The most unlucky you are in love, the most lucky you are.”

