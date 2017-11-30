HTLS 2017: GST slabs could come down to three, says Arun Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hinted that tax rates under the goods and services tax (GST) could be rationalised to three slabs as revenues under the new tax regime stabilise.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership summit, Jaitley said decision-making body GST council could consider merging the current slabs of 12% and 18% into one rate and also reducing the number of items taxed at the highest slab of 28%.

“We started the rationalisation (of GST rates) ahead of schedule. Future rationalisation will depend on how the revenue moves. We have thinned down 28% (slab). Going ahead, we will rationalise it further to probably tax only luxury items at 28%,” Jaitley said.

“Do you have scope of merging 12% and 18% and come at an interim rate? You have 5%, then this ‘X’ rate after merging 12% and 18% and then the very thin slab of 28%. Eventually that will be the direction ,” Jaitley said adding that speed of this rationalisation will depend on how revenues stabilise.

Earlier this month, the GST Council brought down the number of items that are taxed at the 28% slab to 50 from 227.

At present, GST has five tax slabs-0%, 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. Besides these, cess is levied on some sin and luxury goods over and above the tax rate of 28%.