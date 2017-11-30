HTLS 2017: I live a boring life, but journalists make it interesting, says Salman Khan

India’s most bankable box-office actor Salman Khan is quite the star off-screen as well.

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017 on Thursday, he started on an interesting note. “I don’t know why I am here,” is how the conversation got going, in a hoarse voice.

Salman blamed the weather and his craft for the voice. “Sometimes the dialogues become too heavy for the actors.” He then went on to recite his famous lines from Wanted, “Ek ehsaan karna ki mujhpe koi ehsaan nahi karna.”

His love-hate relationship with the media was out in the open when his interviewer Shekhar Gupta, editor of the news portal The Print, asked what it meant to be Salman Khan?

“I live a boring life, but journalists make my life interesting,” he said.

“A lot of people are opinion makers these days because they are called on TV channels. They are shouting there.”

“If one person screams then you may hear him, but you can’t hear 15 people screaming together.”

Asked if he was talking about a channel in particular, Khan let the question pass, saying he was not talking about anyone in particular.

“For last 30 years, I am told I am misunderstood. How can someone be misunderstood for decades,” said the actor.

“Kind of life I have led is the kind everyone has led. I have been working 24 hours, seven 7 days a week. The rest you hear is because people are running their own shows… It’s a hardworking life I have led. I still live in a one-bedroom apartment,” said Khan, who started his career in 1988 as the second lead in Farooq Sheikh-Rekha starrer Biwi Ho To Aisi.

The actor, facing multiple court cases, said, “I have to smile, go to interviews, romance onscreen even if I am worried about my court cases.”