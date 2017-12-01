India is the ‘biggest investment opportunity’, says Mukesh Ambani

India is the “biggest investment opportunity” in the world and it will become a $5 trillion economy by 2024, said Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday.

Ambani made a case for why foreign investors should invest in India, a destination that he said has always been the favourite of his company. “India is the biggest investment opportunity in the world. Therefore, to foreign investors, I have a simple message: Be a part of India’s rise. Invest in India; earn in India; grow in India,” he said at the 15th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Ambani said that India rise in the global economy would be higher than China’s, because it will be more “equitable and inclusive”. “We are in the age of super-intelligence. What manufacturing was for China, super-intelligence will be for India.”

“Can we become the third largest economy in the world? Yes, we can. Can we become the most prosperous after US and China? Yes, we can.”

Technology and energy will be key to development, Ambani said, illustrating with examples from previous industrial revolutions. India, he added, is well-poised to be a leader in the fourth industrial revolution.

He said the biggest scope for India to use technology will be in agriculture, education and healthcare.

“By 2050, we will have 300 million more Indians to feed. There is a pressing need and golden opportunity to create a digital green revolution. Data is not only the new oil, data is also the new soil.”

Ambani on his relationship with his children

Ambani, in an interaction with Hindustan Times editor R Sukumar, gave some insights about himself and his family.

When asked about the relationship he has with his children, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday that his father, Dhirubhai Ambani, was his biggest influence and treated him like a friend, a relationship he said he could replicate with his children.

“I never dared to tell my father that dad ‘you don’t get it’. I get a quite a lot of that from my children,” Ambani said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

“After a speech, my daughter Isha tells me that dad you were very boring,” said Ambani.

What money means to him

“Money has never meant much to me. I abhor labels and titles,” Ambani said, adding that he has always valued resources over money.

“I never carry money. I don’t even have a credit card. Someone else always pays for me.”

A voracious reader

Ambani is always reading five to six books at a time, mixing fiction and non-fiction.

“I am currently reading a book on gene editing, blockchain on the technical side. I just finished Dan Brown’s Origins,” he said.

He is also reading a book on Leonardo Da Vinci by Walter Isaacson, his favourite author who is best known for writing the biography of Steve Jobs.