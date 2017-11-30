HTLS 2017: Vikas Khanna, Gaggan Anand say intelligence, aggression and rock and roll attitude the way ahead for Indian chefs

Two of India’s most internationally acclaimed chefs cooked up a storm at the 15th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday.

Regional food, poetry and the changing world food scenario were on the menu. Tempered with wit, Indian’s very own Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna and restaurateur Gaggan Anand had the audience eating out of their hands.

The session, moderated by Delhi-based chef Ritu Dalmia, saw the two chefs push for a need to promote regional Indian food, saying it was time to get out of the comfort zones of Punjabi cuisine.

“Everybody wants to stay in the Punjabi world. Big hotels are playing safe with Punjabi cuisine, there is such a rich tradition of food in our southern states,” said Khanna.

Anand added, “We don’t know how to sell it better. The jalebi and chaiwallas are doing very well in our cities, but none of them know how to franchise it. Accessibility to regional food in our cities is the biggest challenge.”

Both agreed that Indian food had finally arrived. “We found more glory because the world is opening to Indian food. The change has happened not only to Indian food, but also to world food and India is catching up fast,” said Anand.

Intelligence, aggression, and a “rock and roll” attitude was the way forward, they said.

“We have started putting ants on plates and they have become more expensive than caviar,” said Anand, summing it up nicely.

Khanna, who has written 29 books, said food was self-expression, with its own code and language. He went on to recite a poem he wrote when he was struggling with a series of surgeries for a nerve -damage to his left hand.

Tips for Indian chefs? “Give up your life and pick up the knife,” said Anand.