HTLS 2017 Live: PM Modi says ready to pay political price for the path I’ve taken against corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 15th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, which will see luminaries such as former US President Barack Obama and Afghanistan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah give their perspectives on India’s rise on the global stage.

The summit is being hosted against the backdrop of a host of reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax, the potential benefits of which have been acknowledged in a sovereign ratings upgrade by Moody’s. India’s growing economic clout has also translated into diplomatic victories that are transforming the traditional equations of geopolitics.

Click here for the list of speakers

Click here for the schedule

Here are the live updates:

10:17am: I might have to pay a political price for the path I have taken (against corruption), but I’m ready for it, claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi at HTLS 2017.

10:16am: “GST has brought in transparency into the system; Aadhaar, the weapon against benami properties, has brought in irreversible change.”

10:15am: Modi says along with money, demonetisation has also brought large parts of the underground economy into the formal system.

10:12am: “Our government has a holistic approach. We don’t work in silos, and we work together... We have transformed corruption in to probity. That’s why the people of India elected this government.”

10:11am: Demonetisation brought in proof of black money, finished parallel economy, says PM Modi of the government’s note ban initiative introduced in November last year.

“Post demonetisation, there’s a behavioural change among citizens.”

10:10am: The government is also strengthening the food processing sector: PM Modi

10:04am: Digital platform has been facilitated for farmers to sell their produce online from anywhere in the country: PM Modi

10:02am: Those who believe that the country cannot be transformed with a magic wand are filled with pessimism... That doesn’t mean we sit with our hands bound. This approach prevents us from taking risks. That’s why this government’s approach is different: PM Modi

10:01am: The LED bulb scheme has helped the medium income families to save up to Rs 14,000 crore, says PM Modi, recounting the progress made by India due to government schemes.

10am: The Prime Minister says Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme has transformed the lives of crore of women.

“The poor now have access to health and life insurance at a minimal cost,” says PM Modi.

9:55am: People who have Jan Dhan accounts are also using debit cards. This confidence of people is irreversible: Modi

9:50am: Earlier, the poor would be turned away from banks, now they have bank accounts, says PM Modi.

9:48am: I haven’t seen this kind of positive attitude in the country before... There is trust today, among women, farmers and youth: PM sModi

9:47am: “Two years ago when I came to the HT Summit the theme was towards a brighter India. Now, we are talking about the rise of irreversible India. This is the change in India’s thought. The positive attitude in country has never appeared before,” says PM Narendra Modi at HTLS.

9:45am: PM Modi begins his address.

9:35am: PM Modi arrives at the HTLS 2017 venue, in New Delhi.

9:20am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in a short while.

9.05am: SOAS professor Rachel Dwyer says Bollywood gets bigger, stays proudly Indian: There are fewer big Bollywood hits but they are getting bigger. Last year’s Dangal surpassed all others, while the two Baahubalis, PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and others are lasting hits.

8.56am: India emerging as regional power and global model, writes Kanwal Sibal: From the day the country became independent, it has faced many external challenges, but our physical size, civilisational resilience and ability to unite in a crisis have enabled us to overcome them.

8.40am: Why Ian Bremmer believes India’s foreign policy rides on Modi’s charisma: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong domestic position allows him to build a new kind of Indian foreign policy, one based not on a moral imperative to remain aloof from the fights of others but on a non-ideological pursuit of the country’s national interests.

8.39am: Why India is in a sweet spot to be a revamped economy, writes Bibek Debroy: India will likely become an upper middle income country and cross the threshold of US $3,955 by around 2050. The timeline will be affected, but not the essential thrust.