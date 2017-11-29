PM Narendra Modi, Barack Obama to speak at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate the 15th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, which will see luminaries such as former US President Barack Obama and Afghanistan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah give their perspectives on India’s rise on the global stage.

The summit is being hosted against the backdrop of a host of reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax, the potential benefits of which have been acknowledged in a sovereign ratings upgrade by Moody’s. India’s growing economic clout has also translated into diplomatic victories that are transforming the traditional equations of geopolitics. India recently saw its nominee to the International Court of Justice re-elected as a judge while the United Kingdom had to withdraw its candidate.

For 14 years now, the summit has been a platform for revolutionary ideas: from a unified currency for SAARC countries, suggested by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003, to the announcement of the odd-even car rationing system in Delhi by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2015.

This year’s summit should be no different. Deliberating a theme ripe with possibilities, “The Irreversible Rise of India”, are speakers and panelists who cannot only suggest but also influence and implement change. Finance minister Arun Jaitley, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, actor Salman Khan and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath are among the speakers at the summit.