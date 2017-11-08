Vikas Khanna is an internationally acclaimed Indian chef and the founder of Junoon, a Michelin star restaurant in Manhattan.

Khanna has authored over 25 books on food, and his book Flavors First won the prestigious Benjamin Franklin Award. Khanna has made several appearances on TV shows, including MasterChef Australia and Hell’s Kitchen, apart from judging the Indian edition of MasterChef. He has cooked for Barack Obama, Queen Elizabeth II, the Pope, among others.

His ambitious project, a museum of culinary arts in Manipal, India, which will showcase Indian heritage, history and diversity through kitchen equipment, will be unveiled in 2018.